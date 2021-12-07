Year of Tiger stamp collection launched

HÀ NỘI — With the coming Lunar New Year marking the start of the Year of the Tiger, a collection of tiger images, which symbolise power, have been chosen to be featured in a new stamp collection.

The stamp set was issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with Việt Nam Post, and is called Tết Nhâm Dần (Year of the Tiger) and includes two stamps, one block and attached products.

The stamps were designed by artist Nguyễn Quang Vinh and measure 37×37 mm, while the block is 150×100 mm. They cost VNĐ4,000, VNĐ15,000 and VNĐ38,000 respectively.

The block background shows a Tiger family happily gathering together to welcome spring in a forest of plum, peach, and apricot flowers.

The stamp shows powerful tigers depicted in the style of Hàng Trống folk paintings, bringing a message of health, luck and peace to every home.

The stamps symbolise health, luck and peace for every home. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Post

For many Asian countries, the tiger is a symbol of strength and authority, coming third among the 12 zodiac animals.

The tiger is also known as the 'Lord of the Forest' as well as a sacred animal closely associated with the history and culture of the Vietnamese people.

The stamp is available on the public postal network until June 30, 2023. — VNS