Winners of Make in Vietnam Digital Technology Product 2021 Awards announced

They are Azota’s online exam and exercise platform, Coc Coc search engine, VNPT Wi-Fi mesh equipment set, and Vo so trading and service platform of Viettel.

Other four silver prizes were awarded to a digital transformation project to improve the capacity of voluntary blood donation management and ensure blood transfusion safety; VNPT’s Intelligent Operation Center (IOC); Rynan Intelligent Pest Monitoring System; and MISA Unified Corporate Governance Platform.

Meanwhile, MISA revenue and expenditure software, cloud computing application platform for VNG Cloud cameras, Data management system DOC Viettel and IOTLink’s Map4D digital map received the bronze prizes.

According to the organizing board, the awards aim to encourage Vietnamese digital technology enterprises to research and create digital technology products, adding that it has received 250 applications from June 20 to September 20.

To be eligible for the awards, products must satisfy two major criteria: being designed and created in Vietnam, and having practical values.

This year, the awards honored outstanding digital technology products in five categories, including excellent digital platforms, excellent digital products, excellent digital solutions, narrowing the digital gap, and potential digital products.

The products participating in this year’s awards are quite diverse, serving many fields including digital transformation, finance, smart agriculture and transportation, the organizing board said.

