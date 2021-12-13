Winners of Make in Vietnam Digital Technology Product 2021 Awards announced

They are Azota’s online exam and exercise platform, Coc Coc search engine, VNPT Wi-Fi mesh equipment set, and Vo so trading and service platform of Viettel.
Other four silver prizes were awarded to a digital transformation project to improve the capacity of voluntary blood donation management and ensure blood transfusion safety; VNPT’s Intelligent Operation Center (IOC); Rynan Intelligent Pest Monitoring System; and MISA Unified Corporate Governance Platform.
Meanwhile, MISA revenue and expenditure software, cloud computing application platform for VNG Cloud cameras, Data management system DOC Viettel and IOTLink’s Map4D digital map received the bronze prizes.
According to the organizing board, the awards aim to encourage Vietnamese digital technology enterprises to research and create digital technology products, adding that it has received 250 applications from June 20 to September 20.
To be eligible for the awards, products must satisfy two major criteria: being designed and created in Vietnam, and having practical values.
This year, the awards honored outstanding digital technology products in five categories, including excellent digital platforms, excellent digital products, excellent digital solutions, narrowing the digital gap, and potential digital products.
The products participating in this year’s awards are quite diverse, serving many fields including digital transformation, finance, smart agriculture and transportation, the organizing board said.
Source: VNA
- The nation to build made-in-Vietnam digital ecosystem
- Nikon D90 (With 18-105mm Lens) - The Best Advanced Digital SLR Camera (TIPA Awards)
- Vietnam IT outsourcing conference to be held in HCM City
- 4 Proven Methods to Pump Up Productivity
- IT firms expected to lead country’s digital transformation
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 17
- Sun Group wins 21 prizes at World Travel Awards Asia and World Luxury Hotels Awards 2019
- Industry & trade sector promotes role of science, technology
- New Media and Live Staging Bring Life to Events and Productions
- Vietnam needs to renew property market to lure more foreign capital
- Việt Nam sets out roadmap to make hospitals smart
- PLR Products - Announcing 3 Excellent Ways to Use PLR Products to Grow Your Online Business
- It's the Age of Digital Marketing Companies
- Use Digital Banners For Effective Advertisement
- The Art of Digital Photography
- DECT Phones - The New Digitally Enhanced Cordless!
- Digital Vending Machines - Snacks of the Future
- Six Fundamentals of a Successful Product Launch
- More Things You Must Know About Digital Devices and You
- Unique Ways to Save All Those Digital Pictures
Winners of Make in Vietnam Digital Technology Product 2021 Awards announced have 376 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.