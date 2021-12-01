White snow transforms Y Ty Commune into European-style village

With white snow falling on many roads throughout Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District of Lao Cai province, local residents were reminded of beautiful images of Europe, although this was the first time in living memory that snow has come to the area.
|Snow started to fall from 10 p.m. on January 10 before spreading throughout Y Ty Commune on the morning of January 11.
|Each road remains covered in white snow.
|Y Ty commune endures heavy snowfall at 7 a.m. on January 11.
|Snow serves to block the road in Y Ty Commune, creating a scene that is reminiscent of winter in Europe.
|This comes after snow initially started to fall at 10 p.m. on January 10.
|Visitors could easily spot snow on the branches of nearby trees.
|Over the course of one night, Mo Phu Chai School in Y Ty Commune turns white.
|This natural phenomenon is largely caused by spells of extreme cold which have spread throughout northern region over recent days.
|Snowfall becomes thicker on the morning of January 11.
|The rare phenomenon proves to be attractive to visitors.
VOV/ Photos: Vtc.vn
Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C
As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice.
- European-style canals modded into Cities: Skylines
- Cities: Skylines patch brings European style buildings
- Zumba Fitness World Party takes in European styles
- Pokémon Black and White 2 review
- The Snow White scooter is easily the coolest way to travel this winter
- Awesome tech you can’t buy yet: Snow scooters and fully automatic toothbrushes
- EXPERT ADVICE Writing Style Guide for E-Mail and E-Commerce
- Best Pokemon World Championship Players Will Appear in ‘Pokemon Black 2’ and ‘White 2’
- Final Fantasy producer can’t tell the difference between European and American games
- ‘Transformers: Devastation’ Leaks; New ‘Brawler’ From Platinum Games
- An off-roading FIAT? You bet. The 500X has Italian style and American grunt
- Paradox buys White Wolf, World of Darkness, Vampire: The Masquerade from CCP
- Loose Women does Scooby Doo! Christine Lampard transforms into Daphne alongside Coleen Nolan as Scooby himself... while Janet Street-Porter is a VERY scary Mummy
- Mods let you use European buildings anywhere in Cities: Skylines
- GGR 964 – White Night & Runbow
- European E-tail Customer Service Lagging Badly
- Microsoft to Lead Unified Communications Push
- SAP's Product Communities: Taking Cues From Open Source
- Community Source Software: If You Build It, They Will Join
- Road to the IGF: Ty Taylor and Mario Castaneda's
- The Early Access Report: Windborne, The Memory of Eldurium and Snow
- Call of Dew-ty: How Stardew Valley converts shooter fans into farmers
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger set for return on Windows 8 and mobile devices
- PRODUCT REVIEW Snow Leopard: It's the Little Things That Thrill
- SPOTLIGHT ON SECURITY Bug Bounties Entice Researchers to Don White Hats
- Snow White and the Huntsman review
- What does Jon Snow's fate mean for the rest of Game of Thrones season 6?
- The Depths of Winter: How Much Snow is in Fact on the Ground?
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger: Boomerang Blast out now
- Game Of Thrones Episode 6 Confirms White Dragon Theory, What To Expect From Upcoming Episodes?
- The Witcher 3: White Orchard’s Undiscovered Locations The Witcher 3: White Orchard’s Undiscovered Locations
- Hands-on with the Transformer Book TX300 convertible ultrabook
- Poppermost CEO Talks PS4, Free-To-Play and Struggles of Bringing SNOW to Fruition
- Dell Cuts In on HP at the 3Par-ty
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon trailer debuts
- The Great White iPhone Hunt
- Is Jon Snow the Prince Who Was Promised in Game of Thrones? Or is it Daenerys?
- PokÃ©mon Black and White Include Changing Seasons, Musicals, and Dreams
- New Glacier White PS4 Console Now Available For $299, Free Infinite Warfare
- The European Dead Zone is Born to Keep Destiny 2 Alive
White snow transforms Y Ty Commune into European-style village have 613 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.