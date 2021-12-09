Village elders dedicated to cultural development

Rơ Lan HLếk (left), 59, in Klăh Village talks with a local woman. Photo: sggp.org.vn

GIA LAI — The elected village elders in ethnic minority areas of Gia Lai Province in the Central Highlands have gained the trust and respect of residents.

Ksor H'Blâm, 76, in Krông Village, and Rơ Lan HLếk, 59, in Klăh Village, were voted to be the leaders of ethnic minority groups in their local areas in Ia Mơ Commune, Chư Prông District.

In ethnic minority areas in Việt Nam, together with the head of the village and local authority, an ethnic minority member helps residents improve their education, change outdated habits, and apply advanced techniques in cultivation and husbandry to get out of poverty.

They also act as judges during disputes in the village, helping people live in a friendly atmosphere.

Klăh Village, after many years, has now been upgraded to be more spacious and beautiful, with houses built closely to each other and clean village roads.

A local authority leader said village elder Rơ Lan HLếk played an important role in keeping village roads clean.

HLek, who was elected village elder at the end of 2020, said there were many buffaloes and cows in the village, causing problems in terms of manure and leading to unsanitary conditions.

In May 2021, he jointly called on associations in Klăh Village to promote a new rural life, in which special attention was paid to keeping village roads clean.

There was not enough money to invest in waste collection, so HLek bought three vehicles to collect cow dung.

"I am not rich, but with the desire to keep the roads clean, I offered my assistance. Now seeing beautiful roads, I’m very happy,” said HLek.

He is also enthusiastic about preserving the traditional culture of the Central Highlands, sharing experience in farming, and encouraging local people to apply new technology in cultivation to improve productivity.

He was also tasked with mediating disputes among local couples and young people.

"When people ask, I will answer what I know. If there’s anything the village needs, I’ll come too," he said.

"There are things the village authorities can't handle, so they call me, such as conflict resolution for local people, land disputes, family quarrels and theft."

Ro Lan Plut, a 40-year-old woman, said: "My family and a neighbour has a conflict because of a suspected theft, which led to a fight.”

“Fortunately, there was the reputable village elder HLek who stood up to understand the matter, so we accepted the reconciliation. We resolved our differences and there was no longer any hatred there,” she said.

Ksor H'Blâm, 76, elected as the village elder for 26 years in Krông Village, Ia Mơ Commune has just received an honorary degree for setting a good example.

Siu Keo, a local woman, said in 2019 she asked H’Blâm to borrow his family’s cow. H’Blâm agreed without hesitation.

On lending cows and money to local people, H'Blâm said: “I’m not rich, I just have little savings. But when I see someone in difficulty, I want to help them.”

People rushed to his home to ask for advice and H'Blâm was happy to share his knowledge and experience with the villagers.

Vice Chairman of the Ia Mơ Commune People’s Committee, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, said the more H'Blâm shared, the more he gained people’s trust and respect.

"He is also a leader in changing people's bad habits. Thanks to that, people’s lives and culture have improved, and legal violations have decreased significantly," the Vice Chairman said. VNS