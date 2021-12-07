Vietnam’s meat exports to China spurs in October

Vietnam exported 2,020 tons of meat and meat products to China for 7.52 million USD, up 61.2 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, compared to September.

Among the meat and meat products exported, frozen poultry meat accounted for the largest share, 1,230 tons, worth 2.25 million USD, marking a month-on-month increase of 266.7 percent in volume and 243.1 percent in value. China purchased 63.1 percent of the total during the month.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong (China) was the biggest importer of frozen pork from Vietnam, buying 89.2 percent of the total.

Source: VNA