Vietnam’s diplomacy is President Ho’s ideological legacy: Mexican Party leader

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents on the occasion of Vietnam’s National Conference on Foreign Affairs, Anaya stressed that under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh, national independence has been always the highest goal of Vietnam's diplomatic sector.

He said on the back of President Ho Chi Minh's Thought, the sector always stands side by side with the people in the cause of national construction and safeguarding at present. The foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and sharing benefits for the people has helped Vietnam affirm its position on international arena.

Speaking highly of Vietnam's success in the Party diplomatic front, the PT and Communist Party of Vietnam have worked effectively together in various areas, including popularizing Vietnam and its people. The PT has also supported Vietnam's diplomatic activities to strengthen friendship and cooperation among nations globally, including Mexico.

According to him, Vietnam's attendance at the annual international conference "Parties and a new society" held by the PT has contributed to popularizing Vietnam's policies and mechanisms on its path toward socialism. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's message to the event provides a great source of encouragement to progressive political parties worldwide in the common fight for peace, national independence, cooperation, development, and social progress.

Hailing Vietnam's effective and timely vaccine diplomacy policy, he said Vietnam has provided medical supplies and financial assistance to many countries, showing its willingness as a responsible member of the international community.

Since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in 1975, Vietnam and Mexico have strengthened their relationship in various areas and offered mutual support at regional and global forums, including the United Nations, he said.

He noted that ASEAN, the mechanism chaired by Vietnam in 2020, is building cooperation projects with the Pacific Alliance, of which Mexico is a founder.

Anaya expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnam will reap more successes on its way to building a country of peace, prosperity, fairness and progress.

Source: VNA