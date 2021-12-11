Vietnamese singer to perform at South Korean music festival

HÀ NỘI — The emerging star of the Vietnamese Gen-Z artists, singer Trương Mỹ Anh, will perform at the Round Music Festival in South Korea on January 9, 2022.
On her personal Facebook, Anh expressed her joy and pride at being featured at the international music event together with other outstanding artists from Southeast Asia and South Korean such as SB19 from the Philippines, ADOY and JAMBINAI from South Korea, and Sophia Liana from Malaysia.
"I'm honoured to be selected as a Vietnamese artist to perform at this year's Round Music Festival and expect to present the audience on a quality musical stage with a distinctive colour," she wrote.
Round is the official name and brand of the ASEAN-South Korea Music Festival project that was launched last year with the sponsorship from the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Artists from ten ASEAN countries and South Korea will be invited to participate in the musical event that aims to promote exchanges between South Korea and the region through popular music.
According to its organisers, it is hoped the festival will connect the hearts and minds of music lovers with emotions, joy, memories and everything that can be delivered through music.
It is also expected to reconnect people who are alienated from their borders, language, culture, and customs by recognizing, understanding and looking closer to each other equally as music fans.
The music festival was held virtually last year due to the impacts of the pandemic. It was broadcast on KBS channel and streamlined on online platforms, attracting 300,000 viewers worldwide.
Earlier, Anh made many Vietnamese music fans proud by participating in the 2021 Head In The Clouds festival that took place on November 6-7 in Los Angeles, US. She performed with other hip-hop stars Joji, Niki and Rich Brian.
The event was organised by 88Rising, a media company promoting Asian music and culture in the US, known as the “Disney of Asian hip-hop”.
Vietnamese diva Đỗ Mỹ Linh, Anh's mother, also expressed her pride in her daughter, confirming that she was much more confident than a year ago.
Anh is a versatile artist of Vietnamese Gen Z that has been professionally trained and is capable of singing, dancing, composing, mixing, and playing musical instruments. VNS
