Vietnamese, Russian defence ministers hold talks

The talks took place at a time when the two countries celebrate the 20th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership this year as well as activities during Vietnam – Russia, Russia – Vietnam Year (2019-2020) that last till this year.

Giang hailed Russia as a major country that plays an important role in world peace and stability. He said Vietnam welcomes Russia's peaceful contributions to Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia in particular.

Shoigu, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Defence Ministry for successfully holding competitions within the framework of the International Army Games 2021, sending a high-ranking delegation to international multilateral activities hosted by the Russian Defence Ministry, vessels from the Vietnam People's Navy to a naval parade and the Sea Cup competition as part of the Games.

On the basis of signed international treaties and agreements, both sides agreed to focus on facilitating all-level visits, maintaining strategic defence dialogue mechanism at the deputy ministerial level, training quality personnel, supporting and joining international multilateral activities hosted by the two defence ministries, sharing experience in military technology, considering the issuance of a consultation mechanism as well as holding joint activities in search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and post-war recovery.

They pledged to work closely together at multilateral forums, especially the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus.

The Vietnamese side expressed support for Russia's initiatives to promote mutually-beneficial ties with ASEAN as well as contribute to maintaining an environment of peace, stability and development in each region and the world.

On the occasion, Giang invited his host to visit Vietnam at the earliest time.

Following the talks, the two ministries signed several important cooperation agreements, laying a legal foundation for bilateral defence and military technology cooperation.

The Russian Defence Ministry also presented Russia's Friendship Order to Minister Giang.

In the afternoon the same day, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc granted Vietnam's Friendship Order to Minister Shoigu in honour of his important contributions to strengthening bilateral defence ties as well as traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

On December 2, Giang met and presented gifts to Russian war veterans who used to fight and work in Vietnam.

At a meeting with the Vietnamese community in Russia, representatives from the Vietnamese Defence Ministry also symbolically received keys of several UAZ vehicles used for search and rescue, which are donated by the Vietnamese Association in Russia.

Source: VNA