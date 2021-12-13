Vietnamese Muaythai take gold in Thailand

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam brought home three gold medals from the World Muaythai Championship, which closed in Thailand on Sunday.
Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu and Bàng Thị Mai claimed golds in the women’s U23 Elite 45kg category and U23 Elite 60kg class, respectively.
Hiếu defended her world title after beating Bella Durandina of Russia on Friday, while Mai claimed her first ever world title after coming from behind to defeat Fatemeh Hosseini Kahaki of Iran.
Hiếu later bagged a silver in the women’s individual wai kru (pre-fight ritual performance) event.
A third gold went to Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất in the men’s individual wai kru .
Other medal winners included Nguyễn Thị Phương Hậu in the women’s U23 Elite 63kg, Lê Hoàng Đức in the men’s Senior Elite 48kg, Bùi Hải Linh in the women’s U23 Elite 54kg, Lê Đức Hoàn in the men’s U23 Elite 51kg, and duo Lý Diệu Phước and Nhất in the men’s double wai kru .
Việt Nam took 17 athletes in both senior and junior pools to the tournament.
During five days of competition, two title favourites Nhất and Bùi Yến Ly (women’s Elite 51kg) failed to defend their titles, both losing in the first round.
Meanwhile, two other competitors tested positive for COVID-19 and could not compete. — VNS
