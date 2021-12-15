Vietnamese model wins Supermodel Me Revolution 2021

SINGAPORE — Vietnamese model Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh has won the top prize of the 6th season of the Supermodel Me Revolution held in Singapore.

Quỳnh Anh expresses her joy when she became the winner of the Supermodel Me Revolution 2021. — Photo courtesy of the producer

The final episode of the contest on Monday saw three models, Quỳnh Anh of Việt Nam, Nikki of the Philippines and Hannah of Singapore compete in the photo shoot and catwalk challenge.

The Vietnamese representative showed confidence and great posing skills during the photo shoot challenge with the theme “Disco Generation”. She considers the photo session a free dance when posing. “I’m like a dancing queen,” she said.

Despite having a problem with her outfit, the 22-year-old model remained calm, handled it professionally by adjusting the dress and quickly regained a strong spirit for the shoot.

Quỳnh Anh was praised by host Cindy Bishop for knowing how to relax, control her emotions and understand her own face angle.

Judge Hanli Hoefer said she was surprised because Quỳnh Anh looked like a professional dancer. “The photo is convincing. The angle of your legs and chin forms a perfect line that extends all the way to your toes,” she said.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, a judge of Supermodel Me Revolution, also commented on Quỳnh Anh’s performance: “I like this photo. You know where the light is. Just a small detail like the way you lift your finger on the skirt but it fits the overall picture very well.”

She also appreciated Quỳnh Anh’s eagerness to learn and not be afraid to communicate despite her limited English.

With a height of 1.71 metres and a supermodel-standard face, Quỳnh Anh is known as the runner-up of The Face Vietnam 2018.

She has been in Singapore to film Supermodel Me since May.

The 6th season of Supermodel Me Revolution was broadcast on October 11 after a seven-year hiatus, featuring 12 contestants, with three from the Philippines, two each from Singapore and Việt Nam, and one each from mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The prizes for this season are a Subaru Ambassadorship, a cover on Harper’s Bazaar and a modeling contract with Storm Model Management. VNS