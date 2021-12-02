Vietnamese leaders pay tribute to Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent wreaths to pay tribute to the late Most Venerable.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 22 paid homage to Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue.

Writing in the funeral guest book, President Phuc described Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue as a symbol of national unity and religious solidarity.

As the head of the VBS, Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue has set an example and led the Sangha along the path of "Dharma – Nation – Socialism," he said, adding that the Most Venerable’s life has vividly reflected Buddhism's cultural and ethical values in society.

President Phuc also conveyed his sincere sympathy to the VBS Central Committee and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for their loss and urged them to learn from Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue to together build and unite a strong VBS, contributing more to national construction and defense.

On the same day, a government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, a National Assembly delegation headed by Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the NA's Culture and Education Committee and a Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee delegation led by Do Van Chien, President of the VFF Central Committee also paid respect to late Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue.

The Most Venerable, who led an 85-year religious life, was also a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and head of the Vien Minh Pagoda.

He used to serve as the Vice President of the VBS's Executive Council and head of the executive board of the VBS chapter in former Ha Tay province (now part of Hanoi).

Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue was honored with the Ho Chi Minh Order, the second-class Independence Order, the Great National Unity Order, the certificate of merit by the Prime Minister, and many other noble rewards in recognition of his dedication to Buddhism and the secular life.

The respect-paying ceremony is being held at the Vien Minh Pagoda from 7am on October 22 through October 23, while the memorial service will take place at 9am on October 24.

Source: VNA