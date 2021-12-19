Vietnamese, Lao localities talk COVID-19 fight, economic development

In ten months of this year, Ha Tinh earned 103.92 million USD from exports to Laos, mostly iron, steel, cement, construction materials, farm produce, motorbike spare parts and household appliances; and spent 167.88 million USD on imports, including confectionery, beverages, electronics, iron and copper ores.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Ha Tinh provincial Party Committee Hoang Trung Dung said the local border guards offered free health check-ups and medicines to Laos. Over 1,058 Lao people, mostly students from Bolikhamsay and Khammuone, are studying in the province. During 2021-2022 academic year, Ha Tinh provided 117 scholarships for the two provinces. Positive results have been recorded in bilateral cooperation in culture, tourism, health care,and transportation

Secretary of the Bolikhamsay provincial Party Committee and Governor Kongkeo Xaysongkham wished that Ha Tinh would continue assisting Bolikhamsay in personnel training, as well as jointly hold celebrations for the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of Vietnam – Laos Treaty on Amity and Cooperation.

On the occasion, both sides signed a cooperation agreement on COVID-19 prevention and control in various areas.

Ha Tinh presented 8.2 billion VND (356,000 USD) to build a medical station for Bolikhamsay and 500 million VND to Khammuone.

Source: VNA