Vietnamese, Lao armies conclude joint medical examinations

As reported by the organizing panel, more than 100 medical staff from major military hospitals of the two countries provided free health check-ups for 2,000 ethnic people on the shared borderline, gave free medicines to 5,000 local people, and collected COVID-19 testing samples for nearly 2,500 people during four days from December 5 to 8.

Apart from medical examinations and health counseling, Vietnamese and Lao doctors and nurses performed blood tests, ultrasounds, electrocardiogram (ECG), X-rays, and more for the locals.

Thanks to modern medical supplies and equipment, the medical force discovered many other extraordinary diseases, namely displaced anus, inguinal hernia, epilepsy, to name but a few.

Complying with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, medical staff also conducted COVID-19 screenings before health check-ups to ensure safety for the people.

In addition, the Vietnam People's Army medical delegation presented gifts to 20 policy families and offered medical supplies and medicines to the government and people of Seponh district, Savannakhet province.

The joint medical examinations and treatment were part of practical activities in response to the first Vietnam-Laos border defense friendship exchange.

It was seen as a chance for the Vietnamese and Lao militaries to show their gratitude to local authorities and people for their support in times of war and peace. Through the program, the two sides affirmed to further accelerate the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries' people, militaries, and the military medicine sector.

