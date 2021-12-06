Vietnamese, Hollywood films hit cinemas in festive season

Teenage actress Lâm Thanh Mỹ plays in ‘Bóng Đè’ (The Ancestral), a long-awaited horror movie directed and written by Lê Văn Kiệt, which is coming to cinemas on December 24. Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY – A number of Vietnamese and Hollywood movies will be released during the festive season to attract audiences back to the cinemas.

Bóng Đè (The Ancestral), a long-awaited horror movie directed and written by Lê Văn Kiệt, is coming to cinemas on December 24. Even though the film has not been officially released, it has already been licensed for distribution in 25 countries.

The work revolves around a widower named Thành and his two daughters. After suffering a family tragedy, Thanh and his children move to a centuries-old ancestral home where both daughters fall prey to sleep paralysis and night terrors.

The film features actor Quang Tuấn and teenage actresses Lâm Thanh Mỹ and Mai Cát Vi.

Mỹ, 15, rose to fame when acting in the award-winning movie Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh (Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass) in 2015.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old Vi is known for a supporting role in the action movie Hai Phượng (Furie), another work by director Kiệt which earned VNĐ160 billion (US$6.9 million) in the domestic market and VNĐ40 billion in the international market.

Kiệt graduated from the School of Theater, Film and Television at University of California, Los Angeles.

His popular works include horror film Ngôi Nhà Trong Hẻm (House in the Ally) and mystery-thriller Dịu Dàng (Gentle) – a modern Vietnamese adaptation of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel A Gentle Creature.

Another Vietnamese film, Bẫy Ngọt Ngào (Naked Truth), a directorial debut by female director Đinh Hà Uyên Thư, is set to premiere on December 31.

Thư, who is famous for producing viral music videos for Vietnamese pop stars like Sơn Tùng M-TP, Noo Phước Thịnh and Tóc Tiên, has spent three years on the drama about love, friendship and marriage.

The film features Bảo Anh, Minh Hằng and Diệu Nhi, who are expected to guarantee box-office success for the film.

"We've spent a tough year due to the pandemic. We set the premiere day of Bẫy Ngọt Ngào on December 31, a special day when people welcome a new year. Out with the old, in with the new!” said singer-actress Minh Hằng, the film's producer.

"The year-end season is the perfect time for a film release. Despite competing with Hollywood blockbusters, Vietnamese film producers have been working very hard to bring audiences quality productions. I believe our works are going to bear fruit and the Vietnamese film industry will see a bright journey in 2022," said the 35-year-old.

Bẫy Ngọt Ngào was scheduled to be released in May, but was postponed because of the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rừng Thế Mạng (Survive), a psychological thriller by director Trần Hữu Tấn, which was scheduled to be released in June, will be in cinemas on December 31.

In addition, the festive season will see the premiere of Hollywood films in Việt Nam such as No Time To Die, Spider-man: No Way Home, Fast and Furious 9, and The Matrix Resurrections.

Nguyễn Hoàng Hải, chief content officer of CJ CGV Vietnam, said: "CGV hopes the reopening of cinemas revives the film industry. The company is ready to serve audiences with many Vietnamese and Hollywood films. In addition, many special Vietnamese film productions are completed and expected to premiere in the holiday season and for Tết (Lunar New Year)."

On November 19, HCM City authorities allowed cinemas to reopen in low risk (green), medium risk (yellow) and high risk (orange) zones, but not in very high risk red zones. Cinemas in green zones can operate at full capacity, while cinemas in yellow and orange zones must limit their capacity to 50 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Employees and customers need to be fully vaccinated and must comply with 5K COVID-safety rules, and use QR codes and apps to make medical declarations.

Despire reopening, cinemas owned by Thiên Ngân (Galaxy) Cinemas, CGV, Lotte and BHD have not seen many moviegoers in recent days.

Nguyễn Minh Đức of District 2 said he decided to go to the cinema alone, and not accompany his group of friends, to avoid gatherings.

"Many people are still worried about COVID-19, so they go to the cinema alone or stay at home to watch movies on streaming platforms," Đức said:

Hải of CGV said since reopening, revenue has reached 30-35 per cent compared to before the pandemic. VNS