Vietnamese-German sinks her teeth into a market niche

On her return, Le-Duong Thi Bach Tuyet noticed a lack of advanced dentistry and good dental habits among the youth. She realized it was an opportunity to do something meaningful in the medical field in her motherland.

From realization to implementation, things happened quickly, and she became a successful dental clinic entrepreneur. Banking on the trust of good friends and the reliability of German medical expertise paid off as she worked to bring the best of German dentistry to Vietnam.

In 2009, she co-founded a clinic with partners before striking out on her own three years later with the German International Dental Clinic or GID. The first German dental clinic in Vietnam was a step forward towards the goal of promoting dental care in the country. It would bring advanced German dental technologies to serve people in her homeland. She wanted to drive home the message that dental care was an important part of healthcare.

First established as German International Dentistry, the name was changed in 2017 to the German Dental Clinic, when it moved to a prime location at the Bitexco Tower in Ho Chi Minh City.

Under Mrs. Le-Duong’s direction, the GDC has established a reputation in the country as a trustworthy establishment offering high quality services. Both German and Vietnamese dentists working for the clinic offer a wide range of treatments including dental checkups, veneer, invisalign, kids dentistry, aesthetic dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery and dental cosmetic filling.

Looking back at what has been accomplished, Mrs. Le-Duong said: “I am proud of enabling thousands of new customers to smile confidently. Their satisfaction is my social contribution to my homeland.”

“At GDC, we have a firm mission to bring state of the art dental health technology and German expertise to the Vietnamese market. As a premium dental brand, we are committed to providing the highest quality of dental services and aesthetics to both Vietnamese and foreigners.”

Looking ahead, the entrepreneur added: “Our vision is to grow and expand from our well-reputed dental clinic into a premium dental clinic chain offering the best German dental technology and services to more and more people in Vietnam. Vietnam has some more nice other cities where we like to offer our German dentistry quality in the future too. We will make our endless efforts to give everyone a new, perfect beautiful smile.”

My My