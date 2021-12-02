Vietnamese, French experts share experience in marine pollution control

Vietnam currently ranks fourth in the world in marine pollution with nearly 40,000 tons of domestic solid waste discharged by 28 coastal provinces and cities each day, DAV Deputy Director Nguyen Hung Son said, adding that meanwhile, the country lacks extensive research studies on marine pollution and assessment of its impacts on security and national defense.
He noted that even though Vietnam has proactively coordinated with international organisations, including the UNDP, on ocean plastic waste, but bilateral cooperation in the field remains modest.
Son said he believes that fighting marine pollution is a suitable content for cooperation between Vietnam and France, which suits the common interests of the two countries and reflects the development of bilateral cooperation in economy, development and regional security, especially in non-traditional security issues.
At the event, participants presented their ideas to bolster mutual understanding and highlight the priorities of the two countries regarding non-conventional security issues in the region so as to seek practical measures to boost cooperation in the coming time.
They called on France to share outcomes of research studies on the East Sea (South China Sea) with Vietnam, provide equipment to serve deep-sea research activities and arrange training courses.
Source: VNA
- PM hails Japanese experts’ idea for water pollution treatment
- EXPERT ADVICE The Enterprise 2.0 Global Delivery Model Transformation, Part 1
- EXPERT ADVICE Interacting With the Connected Customer: Don't Forget the Cake
- New Path Limits Photo-Sharing to Tight Circle
- Interview: Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade’s Miguel Caron Shares His Vision for a Next-Gen MMORPG
- Gamasutra Member Blogs: From French Influence to Recapture
- EXPERT ADVICE The Worm Returns: Protecting Yourself From Conficker
- Bionic Arm Enables Neurological Control
- Extreme-Scale Computing Scholars Share their Experiences
- E3 2013: First Details Shared on New Warhammer 40,000 MMORPG for PC, PS4 and Xbox One
- Gamasutra Expert Blogs: From GDC Reflections To A Geek's Life
- EXPERT ADVICE To Pilot or Not to Pilot Enterprise 2.0?
- Gamasutra Expert Blogs: From The 'Indie' Label To The Wii's Threat To Traditional Controllers
- Level Design In a Day: An expert roundtable Q&A
- EXPERT ADVICE Shopping 3.0: Embracing Change in the New E-Commerce Era
- EXPERT ADVICE The Key to Shopping 2.0 Success: Empowering Customers
- EXPERT ADVICE Assuring Quality in the Language E-Commerce Customers Speak
- Nintendo Unveils Wii U, Controller With Built-In 6.2" Touchscreen
- EXPERT ADVICE The Converged Media Road to Success
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW Citizendium's Larry Sanger: Experts Make It Better
Vietnamese, French experts share experience in marine pollution control have 370 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.