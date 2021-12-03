Vietnamese delegation attends 143rd IPU General Assembly, related meetings

Speaking at the plenary debate, the head of the Vietnamese delegation affirmed that Vietnam is fully aware that the building of democracy must be based on the will of the people and the strength of the national great solidarity, in order to build a law-governed socialist state of the people, by the people and for the people.

In the fight against COVID-19, the country follows the policy of combating the pandemic and protecting people's health while maintaining socio-economic development, carrying out policies that support firms and people to surmount difficulties and ensuring social welfare.

The N.A. has promptly approved proposals of the Government regarding budget and COVID-19 prevention and control measures, he added.

The Vietnamese head delegate put forward recommendations on bolstering cooperation and mitigating risks triggered by current challenges, such as consolidating peace, security, stability and cooperation at the global, regional and national levels, and strengthening cooperation on digital transformation and information technology application.

He called on countries' parliaments to step up law building and keep a close watch on policy implementation; support the development of parliamentary diplomacy and enhancement of the role and mission of the IPU; and promote cooperation mechanisms between the IPU, the United Nations, international organizations, and regional parliamentary organizations and members.

Members of the Vietnamese delegations attended and contributed opinions at meetings of the Committees on Peace and International Security, Sustainable Development, Democracy and Human Rights, and U.N. Affairs; the Forum of Women Parliamentarians; and the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP).

On the occasion, Ha discussed Vietnam's cooperation in the IPU with the President and Secretary General of the IPU, and engaged in meetings with leaders of delegations from Peru, South Sudan, Russia, the U.K., Cuba, Cambodia, India and Italy.

