Vietnamese canned lychees hit shelves in French supermarkets

After the conclusion of events aimed at promoting Vietnamese lychees at Asian supermarkets, the Vietnam Trade Office and the Vietnamese Embassy in France will introduce the product within the framework of the Vietnam Food Festival 2021 in Paris.

More than 20 tons of canned lychee from Vietnam has hit the shelves of supermarkets in France for the first time, according to the trade office of Vietnam in the European country.

Imported by Tang Frères, the largest retail system, importer, and wholesale distributor of Asian food in France, this is also the first time canned fruit from Vietnam has been sold at a retail chain in France.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said this is a significant success which helps open a new development direction for Vietnamese fruit in French and European Union (EU) markets.

"Although Vietnam has many businesses strong at producing canned fruit, only a modest volume of such product has been imported into France. Therefore, the country still has much room for boosting the export of this product, and businesses should fully capitalize on opportunities, thus helping reduce pressure on the sale of fresh fruit in harvest seasons and prove Vietnamese firms' capacity of ensuring stable fruit supply," Thang said.

The first canned lychee was sold at a Tang Frères supermarket in Paris (France). Photo: Son Vu

He emphasized that businesses need to make the most of opportunities, and reduce the huge pressure on selling every time the harvest season comes.

However, Thang also noted that businesses need to make more efforts in working out a methodical and long-term development plan on penetrating the difficult European market.

Vu Anh Son, who is in charge of the trade office in France, said via the French partner, Vietnamese goods can access local consumers, professional clients such as restaurants, stores, and small supermarkets in remote areas, as well as hypermarkets in the country.

The EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has proved highly useful for Vietnam in expanding markets for its exports. Many partners who are foreign distribution networks are also planning to increase the presence of Vietnamese goods in their systems, according to the official.

However, Vietnamese enterprises have encountered many difficulties during the export process because the production and transportation were heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the support of the Vietnam Trade Office in France and the efforts of the enterprises themselves, information is exchanged continuously and transparently, generating mutual trust from both sides to reach an agreement and partly fulfill the contract amid the pandemic.

Son noted that in order to penetrate the most demanding market in Europe, the European – American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has continuously urged Vietnamese trade offices abroad to seek new outlets for Vietnamese agricultural products.

In order to adapt to France’s continuous lockdowns and social distancing measures, Vietnam's Trade Office and the Vietnamese Embassy in France have coordinated the efforts of Vietnamese and French agencies to deploy online trade promotion activities to present the potential of Vietnamese agricultural products to French businesses.

