Vietnamese artists win at world’s leading K-Pop music awards

HÀ NỘI — Two young Vietnamese artists have been named winners at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2021 MAMA) – the world's leading K-Pop music awards.

Singer Quân A.P was honoured as the Best Asian Artist Vietnam while Hoàng Duyên won the Best New Asian Artist Vietnam at the event in Seoul on Saturday.

In a note posted on his Facebook, Quân A.P wrote he was thrilled when he was announced as a winner.

"This is my first ever international award since I started my singing career," the 24-year-old wrote.

Quân A.P was honoured as the Best Asian Artist Vietnam at the 2021 MAMA. — Photo courtesy of the artist

As well as sending his thanks to the MAMA's organisers, he also praised his fans, family, friends, and his management team who support him tirelessly.

The singer also said that the award is great motivation for him to continue developing his career.

"I will introduce a new song at the beginning of next year. In addition, a mini-concert is also on my schedule for 2022," Quân A.P. revealed.

Quân A.P, whose real name is Phạm Anh Quân, is well known among netizens for posting clips of himself covering several hit songs on his Youtube channel since 2016.

In May 2019, he released his debut music video Ai Là Người Thương Em (Who is the One Loving You) to start officially his singing career.

His fourth music video Bông Hoa Đẹp Nhất (The Nicest Flower), released in September 2020 and viewed 20 million times on Youtube, was listed in the Top 100 global hit songs. At the same time, his official channel also has obtained one million followers.

His music video Lời Xin Lỗi Vụng Về (The Uncouth Sorry) reached number one spot on the Top Trending videos on Youtube only four days after its release on February 19, 2021.

The young singer has been nominated at several Việt Nam's major music awards such as Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave), and VLive Awards.

Meanwhile, Gen Z artist, Hoàng Duyên gained the attention of the public with her debut music video Chàng Trai Sơ Mi Hồng (The Boy in Pink Shirt) which attracted millions of views.

Gen Z singer Hoàng Duyên won the Best New Asian Artist Vietnam at the 2021 MAMA. — Photo courtesy of the artist

Her duo performance with singer-songwriter Hứa Kim Tuyền in the song Sài Gòn Đau Lòng Quá (Sài Gòn Is so Heartbreaking) was loved by a large number of young fans.

"For me, success means whenever my songs have been greeted well by the audience. I've never dreamed of something more than that. I am thrilled with this award and would like to say thank you to everyone who loves and trusts me," Hoàng Duyên said after being announced to win the MAMA Award.

The awarding ceremony on Saturday featured several famous K-Pop artists and groups including Blackpink, NCT, Aespa, Stray Kids, ITZY, TXT, ENHYPEN and ATEEZ.

The mega music group BTS bagged four awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (Butter), Album of the Year (Be), and Worldwide Icon of the Year.

In previous years, other Vietnamese artists winning the MAMA Awards include Hoàng Thùy Linh, Binz, Amee, and Quang Đăng. — VNS