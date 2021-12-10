Vietnam willing to join Asian political parties’ climate change response efforts: official

Van, who headed a Vietnamese party delegation to the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP)'s special climate change seminar on December 8, shared the nation's experience, policy and international collaboration efforts regarding the matter.

She also took note of Vietnam's recent commitment at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) on obtaining net zero by 2050.

The CPV was among 31 parties of 23 nations attending the virtual event.

Highlighting the role of Asian political parties in the realization of the net zero target, the seminar adopted a joint statement, which affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting cooperation among political parties, governments, international organizations and the private sector to achieve an inclusive and people-centered roadmap toward the goal.

