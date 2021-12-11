Vietnam to perform pilot reopening of international commercial flights

Accordingly, the Deputy Prime Minister agreed with the resumption of regular international flights connecting Vietnam and Beijing/Guangzhou (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Taipei (Taiwan – China), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Vientiane (Laos), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), San Francisco/Los Angeles (the United States) from the first day of the new year.

The Ministry of Health urgently issued medical guidelines for travelers who had the plan to visit Vietnam via regular international commercial flights.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for collaborating with the Ministry of Health to perform negotiations between Vietnam and countries, territories towards Covid vaccination passports unification and recognition. It is required to prioritize the implementation in some local regions under the pilot phase.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh assigned the Ministries of Health, Public Security, Information and Communications to promptly unify and release health declaration apps for visitors traveling by air route.

The reopening of international passenger transport activities aims to not only overcome the difficulties for aviation enterprises but it also contribute to the economic and tourism recovery. Besides, the international flights will also create favorable conditions for overseas Vietnamese having demand of coming back to the country in the upcoming Lunar New Year Eve.

