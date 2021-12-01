Vietnam to host debut Japanese Film Festival Online from Jan. 13

Cinema lovers nationwide will have the chance to view Japanese movies wherever they are through the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) Online which is scheduled to get underway from January 13 to 22.
The festival is being organised by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam in response to the ongoing global impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
With a slogan of ‘Japanese Film Anytime, Anywhere,’ the event is due to feature 10 Japanese movies from a variety of genres, including drama, documentary, animation, musical, and comedy.
Some renowned movies which will be shown, including “The Great Passage”, “Little nights, Little love”, and “Dance with me,” alongside three cartoons, with “Gon, little fox”, “Tokyo Marble Chocolate”, and “Pigtails” all set to be introduced during the course of the festival.
From January 13, one movie will be screened each day, with viewers able to watch it anytime during that day. Audiences can access the website https://watch.jff.jpf.go.jp/page/vietnam/ to receive an updated schedule.
In addition to taking place in the country, the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) Online will be held throughout 20 nations worldwide, including ASEAN members. VOV
