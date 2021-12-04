Vietnam steps up digitization of cultural heritage

The program aims to build a national database system on cultural heritage on a consistent digital platform, which serves the archive, management, research, conservation and introduction of heritage, thereby fostering sustainable tourism development.

It is also to step up digital transformation and integration of national digital data on cultural heritage.

The program has set a target to digitize all tangible, intangible and documentary heritage items recognized by UNESCO; together with national special relic sites and national treasures.

People working in the sector will receive training on digital transformation skills.

To realize the set targets, the program will strive to complete relevant mechanisms, policies and legal regulations.

It will work to build an archive digital platform and common sets of standards on archive, as well as create digital data on cultural heritage and operate a national database in an effort to offer open data access to organizations and individuals.

