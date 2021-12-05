Additional menu

Vietnam’s Thuy Tien crowned Miss Grand International 2021

by vietnamnet.vn Leave a Comment

Vietnamese representative Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien was named Miss Grand International 2021 during the pageant's coronation night held on December 4, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Four other candidates were named finalists:

1st runner-up: Andrea Victoria Aguilera (Ecuador)

Thuy Tien, 23, has measurements of 83-62-92 and was among the Top 5 contestants in Miss Vietnam 2018.

Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021

Top five candidates of Miss Grand International 2021.

Thuy Tien was named Miss Grand International 2021:

Top five finalists answered the jury’s question:

Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021

Top five finalists named:

Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021

Top ten finalists performed in evening gowns:

Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021

Current Miss Grand International Abena Appiah speaks the last word. Like her predecessors, she was moved to tears in the last moments of her term.

Thuy Tien, as one of the 10 finalists, talked about the topic “Peace”:

Top 10 finalists named:

Top 20 performed in swimsuits:

Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021

The top 20 finalists named:

Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021
Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021

The representatives of Maylasia, Angola, and Peru won the Best National Costume.

Thùy Tiên đăng quang Hoa hậu Hoà bình Quốc tế 2021

The opening performance of Miss Grand International 2021:

Vi Pham – D.N – Bach Van – Duc Thang

