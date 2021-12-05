Vietnam’s Thuy Tien crowned Miss Grand International 2021

Vietnamese representative Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien was named Miss Grand International 2021 during the pageant's coronation night held on December 4, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Four other candidates were named finalists:
1st runner-up: Andrea Victoria Aguilera (Ecuador)
Thuy Tien, 23, has measurements of 83-62-92 and was among the Top 5 contestants in Miss Vietnam 2018.
|
|
Top five candidates of Miss Grand International 2021.
Thuy Tien was named Miss Grand International 2021:
Top five finalists answered the jury’s question:
|
Top five finalists named:
Top ten finalists performed in evening gowns:
|
|
Current Miss Grand International Abena Appiah speaks the last word. Like her predecessors, she was moved to tears in the last moments of her term.
Thuy Tien, as one of the 10 finalists, talked about the topic “Peace”:
Top 10 finalists named:
Top 20 performed in swimsuits:
The top 20 finalists named:
The representatives of Maylasia, Angola, and Peru won the Best National Costume.
|
The opening performance of Miss Grand International 2021:
Vi Pham – D.N – Bach Van – Duc Thang
- Vietnamese representative unveils Miss World 2019 introduction video
- Tuong San’s journey to reach Miss International final
- Manushi Chhillar to make a grand Bollywood debut as Prithviraj’s Sanyogita
- Miss Vietnam wins best national costume in Miss International 2019
- Toyota subsidiary to set up another airbag plant in northern Vietnam
- Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett sees international game getting stronger after whitewash
- Hue promotes tourism growth potential
- Food producers urged to make efforts to boost exports
- Food producers urged to make efforts to boost exports
- Appeals for sturdy sandbox direction
- Celebrity deaths in 2018: Famous faces lost this year from June Whitfield and Paddy Ashdown to George H.W. Bush
- Vietnamese bankers nabbed in US$10.8 million fraud case
- Hotel sector proves irresistible to investors
- A ‘dream come true’ for the transwoman winner; recognition for the entire trans community
- Saigon cuts first metro line costs by $147 million
- Public buses fall out of public favor in Saigon
- Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News - November 18
- Greens surge as German governing parties perform poorly
- Ho Chi Minh City aims to tackle traffic jams
- 'Narcissist' Julian Assange faces DECADES in US jail after he was hauled screaming out of Ecuadorian Embassy by EIGHT officers, found guilty of skipping UK bail and charged by American government with hacking 750,000 classified documents
Vietnam's Thuy Tien crowned Miss Grand International 2021 have 355 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.