Vietnam’s Thuy Tien crowned Miss Grand International 2021

Vietnamese representative Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien was named Miss Grand International 2021 during the pageant's coronation night held on December 4, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Four other candidates were named finalists:

1st runner-up: Andrea Victoria Aguilera (Ecuador)

Thuy Tien, 23, has measurements of 83-62-92 and was among the Top 5 contestants in Miss Vietnam 2018.

Current Miss Grand International Abena Appiah speaks the last word. Like her predecessors, she was moved to tears in the last moments of her term.

The representatives of Maylasia, Angola, and Peru won the Best National Costume.

Vi Pham – D.N – Bach Van – Duc Thang