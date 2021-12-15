Vietnam, RoK sign agreement on social securities

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, who is on an official visit to the RoK.

This is Vietnam's first comprehensive bilateral agreement on social securities. The countries began negotiation from 2015 and reached consensus on numerous major contents.

Under the pact, insurance scheme will be introduced to cover Vietnamese laborers working in the RoK and vice versa.

The agreement is hoped to bolster the Vietnam-RoK partnership, amid the increasing number of Vietnamese laborers working in the RoK and vice versa, as well as pave the way for Vietnam to reach bilateral deal on social securities with the country's other labor export markets.

Source: VNA