Vietnam, RoK boost comprehensive partnership

The Korean diplomat, Head of the RoK's ASEAN SOM, is in Vietnam to participate in the Vietnam – RoK Consultation at the deputy minister level on the Coordination of the ASEAN – RoK Relationship in the 2021-2024 period, and the ASEAN High-Level Forum on Sub-Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese FM stressed that Vietnam and other ASEAN countries highly appreciated the RoK's support in COVID-19 pandemic response over the past time and wished to further cooperate with the country to ensure vaccine supply and enhance regional cooperation in technology transfer for vaccine production.

FM Son said that the two sides should maintain trade and investment exchange, support and create favorable conditions for Korean investors and businesses to overcome the impacts of the pandemic, stabilize and expand production and business.

The Vietnamese diplomat also announced that as the coordinator of the ASEAN – RoK relations, Vietnam proposes to organize the ASEAN – RoK Exchange Day in Vietnam and in the RoK in the next three years with the aim of improving the two sides' comprehensive partnership and mutual understanding.

Speaking highly of the bilateral flourishing relationship between Vietnam and the RoK, the host affirmed that the Government of Vietnam encourages, stays ready to support, creates all conditions and ensures a favorable environment for Korean businesses to increase investment and expand production in Vietnam.

In the context that both ASEAN and the RoK have been facing the same security challenges, such as Korean Peninsula and East Sea (South China Sea) issues, the Vietnamese foreign minister suggested the two sides maintain dialogues, build trust, respect international law and exercise responsible conduct within the framework of regional cooperation, especially ASEAN hosted activities. Moreover, ASEAN and the RoK should bring into play their active role and responsible voice in emerging issues that might threaten regional security and stability.

The Korean deputy foreign minister confirmed that Vietnam and ASEAN are the priority focus of the country's New Southern Policy Plus (NSPP) and that the RoK continues to actively and effectively participate in ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Regarding bilateral relations, the Korean diplomat suggested the two sides continue to support Korean businesses to expand investment and business in Vietnam; boost people-to-people exchange, labor, tourism; and enhance security cooperation in such fields that both countries have potentials and strengths as cyber security, and maritime security.

Translated by Mai Huong