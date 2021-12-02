Vietnam reports two more Covid-19 cases on February 12

At 6pm on February 12 (the 1 st day of the lunar New Year), the Ministry of Health announced 2 more cases of Covid-19 in Hanoi and Bac Ninh province, bringing the total number of patients nationwide to 2,142.

Patient 2141 is a 25-year-old man, a resident of Luong Tai district, Bac Ninh province, who had close contact with patient 1565. This man has been under quarantine since January 28 at the General Hospital of Bac Ninh. The man has been tested three times. The third test on February 11 revealed that he was positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Patient 2142 is a 33-year-old woman, a resident of Me Linh district, Hanoi, a worker at Z153 factory in Dong Anh district, Hanoi – a Covid-19 outbreak. This woman previously had close contact with patients 1694 and 1695, who are workers at Z153 factory. She has been under quarantine since January 30. The patient is now treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district.

By 6pm this afternoon, Vietnam recorded a total of 2,142 Covid-19 cases, including 1,248 locally-transmitted cases.

Since January 27, the country has detected 555 Covid-19 domestically-transmitted cases in 13 provinces: Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Ho Chi Minh City, Gia Lai, Hai Phong, Hoa Binh, Binh Duong, Dien Bien, Ha Giang and Hung Yen.

The total number of recoveries is 1,531, and the death toll stays at 35.

Among those still under treatment, 39 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and nine thrice.

There are 129,098 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas now under quarantine.

Nguyen Lien