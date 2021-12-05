Vietnam reports 3,373 new COVID-19 cases on October 23

Among these new cases, 12 were imported and 3,361 were local transmissions. Of these, 1,332 were detected in the community.

The national tally now stands at 884,895, of which 880,149 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that swept the country since late April.

Ho Chi Minh City remained the locality with the highest number of infections of 749, a decrease of 456 cases compared to the previous day's figure. It was followed by Dong Nai province with 605 and Binh Duong province with 517.

The capital city of Hanoi recorded seven new cases in the past 24 hours.

The other cases were detected in An Giang (224), Tien Giang (156), Bac Lieu (130), Kien Giang (97), Tay Ninh (90), Binh Thuan (81), Phu Tho (75), Long An (68), Tra Vinh (58), Gia Lai (53), Can Tho (43), Ca Mau (40), Khanh Hoa (39), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (38), Thua Thien Hue (34), Dong Thap (32), Hau Giang (25), Nghe An (23), Binh Phuoc (22), Thanh Hoa (18), Vinh Long (15), Quang Nam (13), Quang Ngai (12), Binh Dinh (12), Kon Tum (11), Ben Tre (10), Phu Yen (8 ), Quang Tri (7), Ninh Thuan (7), Thai Binh (6), Ha Giang (6), Ha Nam (5), Bac Ninh (5), Lao Cai (5), Nam Dinh (3), Hai Phong (2), Bac Giang (2), Da Nang (2), Ninh Binh (2), Dak Nong (1), Ha Tinh (1), Quang Ninh (1) and Tuyen Quang (1).

The 77 COVID-related deaths were in HCM City (42), Binh Duong (12), Dong Nai (5), Long An (3), Sac Trang (3), Tien Giang (2), An Giang (2), Ninh Thuan (2), Binh Phuoc (1), Dak Nong (1), Can Tho (1), Tra Vinh (1), Bac Lieu (1) and Thanh Hoa (1).

According to the Ministry of Health's report, 2,977 patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 16 on life support (ECMO).

A further 1,338 patients were given the all-clear on October 23, taking the total number of recoveries to 804,664.

HCM City's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced a plan to vaccinate children aged between 12 and 17. About 780,000 children aged 12-17 in the city are expected to get a vaccination.

Almost 1.66 million vaccine doses were administered in Vietnam on October 22. The country has now inoculated 71.8 million doses of vaccine to date, with more than 20.7 million people fully vaccinated.

