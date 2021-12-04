Vietnam receives more than 2,6 million Pfizer  vaccine doses  from COVAX

This is the sixth COVAX delivery to Vietnam, totaling 12.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses made available by the United States so far.

The United States has supported Vietnam since the beginning of the pandemic and has committed more than USD 30.2 million in COVID-19 related assistance for Vietnam. Continuing to build on the longstanding bilateral cooperation and investment in Vietnam's health infrastructure, the U.S. has provided support to essentially every pillar of the country's pandemic response.

The U.S. has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 by helping the Southeast Asian country with virtual trainings, genetic sequencing technology, COVID-19 test and vaccine storage equipment, life-saving equipment such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, liquid-oxygen tanks, to name a few.

At the Global COVID-⁠19 Summit on September 22, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a commitment to provide an additional 500 million Pfizer doses to 92 low- and middle-income countries around the world, and the African Union, bringing the U.S. total global commitment to more than 1.1 billion doses. Vietnam has been a leading recipient of these doses.

Worldwide, the United States has delivered more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries.

Chung Anh