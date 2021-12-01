Vietnam promotes ASEAN – RoK relations

The consultation was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of the SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, and his counterpart from the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yeo Seung-bae.
During the consultation, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke highly of the cooperation between ASEAN and the RoK, affirming that it is a trustful and practical relationship for shared peace and stability in the region.
He also affirmed that Vietnam will make every effort to fulfill its responsibility of being the coordinator of ASEAN-RoK relations in the next three years.
At the event, the two sides pledged to continue closely coordinating with each other in regional and international issues, promoting dialogue, cooperation and trust building, respecting international law as well as showing responsibility to common security challenges.
In addition, both sides expressed their hopes that the two countries will fully implement resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, resuming negotiations for a nuclear- weapon-free Korean Peninsula for peace and stability in Northeastern Asia and the world.
Regarding the East Sea (South China Sea) issues, the two deputy foreign ministers shared the concern about the complicated developments at sea, hoping to make the East Sea a sea of peace and cooperation.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
