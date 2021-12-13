Vietnam National Day to be featured at World Expo 2020 Dubai

Speaking at the press conference, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Phuong Hoa said within the expo, Vietnam and 191 countries worldwide have launched their own pavilions.

Through the pavilion, Vietnam has promoted its culture and national identities as well as creations that have been praised by international friends, said Hoa, who is also Vietnam's chief representative at the expo.

During the Vietnam National Day, to be organized by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, there will be a parade around the expo area and a business briefing themed "Vietnam: The Land of Opportunity."

Notably, the 'Eternal Flow' art program will feature performances by more than 150 Vietnamese musicians, models and artists, followed by a 3D projection show of the legend of Au Co and Lac Long Quan.

The opening and first screening of Vietnamese Film Week will wrap up the memorable day.

With a history of 170 years, the World Expo is among the world's oldest and largest events, only after the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup. It has provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world today. Expo 2020 will continue that tradition with the latest technology from around the globe.

The World Expo 2020 Dubai lasts from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, attracting more than 190 countries and international organizations. It is expected to welcome 25 million visitors.

Source: VNA