Vietnam National Academy of Music partners with the Gnesins Russian Academy of Music

The signing ceremony witnessed the attendance of VNAM Director Le Anh Tuan and Rector of the Gnesins Russian Academy of Music А.S. Ryzhinsky.

Accordingly, the two academies will cooperate in various fields such as students exchange, joint research programs, workshops, sharing of research materials, training programs, and more.

The signed cooperation agreement between the two top music training institutions of the two countries contributed to the success of the official visit of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Russia, promising the development of the traditional friendship relation in general and the music sector in particular to a new height.

Over the past years, the VNAM has paid much attention to enhancing international cooperation in order to improve training quality. Many music projects have been implemented, bringing great opportunities to teachers, students and Vietnamese music lovers to enjoy world-level music as well as introducing unique values of the Vietnamese culture to the world and leaving good impressions on international friends.

