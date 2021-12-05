Vietnam National Academy of Music partners with the Gnesins Russian Academy of Music

The signing ceremony witnessed the attendance of VNAM Director Le Anh Tuan and Rector of the Gnesins Russian Academy of Music А.S. Ryzhinsky.
Accordingly, the two academies will cooperate in various fields such as students exchange, joint research programs, workshops, sharing of research materials, training programs, and more.
The signed cooperation agreement between the two top music training institutions of the two countries contributed to the success of the official visit of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Russia, promising the development of the traditional friendship relation in general and the music sector in particular to a new height.
Over the past years, the VNAM has paid much attention to enhancing international cooperation in order to improve training quality. Many music projects have been implemented, bringing great opportunities to teachers, students and Vietnamese music lovers to enjoy world-level music as well as introducing unique values of the Vietnamese culture to the world and leaving good impressions on international friends.
Translated by Song Anh
- Cuban Rapper Yrak Saenz on Miami Hip-Hop: "Your Music Was Always the Music of the Enemy"
- A Mysterious Crop Circle Drew Me to Woodburn’s Russian Orthodox Old Believer Community
- Latest News: Additions to National Recording Registry
- STEAM Academy promises educational choice in Harrisburg
- National Women's Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019
- Building Blocks: Steve Baczkowski, Music Director of Hallwalls
- TV tonight: ’54th Academy of Country Music Awards’
- ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ star Ben Levi Ross talks living authentically and launching a national tour
- Who Was Olga Ladyzhenskaya? Facts About The Famous Russian Mathematician Celebrated in Today's Google Doodle
- Graham Nash plans intimate evening with music hall audience
- Role in 'Anastasia' musical a childhood dream for suburban theater veteran
- Jay-Z, Curtis Mayfield, Earth, Wind & Fire Among New National Recording Registry Class
- Musicals, plays and concerts to see in February in Milwaukee
- Grammys: Maren Morris talks Girl, country radio, new music
- APMFF 2019: Farrelly Brothers, Hot Water Music, come to Asbury Park
- Railbird Festival to bring top-shelf music, bourbon and equine experiences to Keeneland
- Jane Fonda, Louise Slaughter enter National Women’s Hall of Fame
- Eleven Fifty Partnering With Salesforce on Training
- This local music academy that started in the owner’s home is growing in a larger space
- Memphis' Stax Music Academy celebrates 20 years with former students
Vietnam National Academy of Music partners with the Gnesins Russian Academy of Music have 362 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.