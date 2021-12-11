Vietnam M&A market value reaches US$8.8 billion in 10 months

In which, 58 percent of the total value of M&A transactions comes from consumer staples, real estate, and finance. Accordingly, the market continues to be driven by domestic and foreign investors, but the proportion of M&A value in which Vietnamese enterprises play the role of a buyer is on an increasing trend.
Specifically, approximately $1.6 billion-worth transactions have been made by domestic investors in the first ten months of 2021.
Amongst which, $1.13 billion with 11 deals were made by the top five companies in Vietnam such as Vingroup, Masan, NovaLand, Hoa Phat, Vinamilk. The attraction of Vietnam’s M&A market is not only reflected in the growth of the total transaction value but also more and more deals with a value of over $100 million are recorded.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that Vietnam’s M&A market has developed strongly with thousands of successful deals, reaching a total value of more than $50 billion.
Recently, the economic restructuring plan for the 2021-2025 period was approved by the fifth National Assembly during its second session on November 12 with many breakthroughs in completing policies, strongly promoting the restructuring of the economic space, restructuring the sectors, restructuring public investment, credit institutions, state-owned enterprises.
The plan is expected to attract both domestic and foreign resources for economic recovery, contributing to leading capital flows, foreign investment, including investment through M&A activities in Vietnam.
By Hanh Nhung – Translated by Anh Quan
