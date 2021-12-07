Vietnam-Laos special relations ensure shared prosperity

Both leaders agreed the strong cooperation between the two countries has brought substantial benefits for the people and, thus, they are committed to further nurturing this special relationship in the future.

The Vietnam-Laos special relations are the invaluable assets of the two Parties and nations, serving as the cornerstone for each country to safeguard national interests and promote shared prosperity.

General Secretary of the CPV of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (r) and the Laos National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane (l). Source: VNA

The sentiment was shared during the meeting between the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (CPV) of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and the Lao National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane today [December 7].

At the meeting, Xaysomphone Phomvihane congratulated Vietnam's achievements attained over the past years, expressing his belief that the country under the leadership of the CPV would reach new heights in socio-economic developments and fully realize the resolution of the 13 th National Party Congress.

Laos' legislative leader also expressed his thanks for Vietnam's timely support over the years.

Referring to his recent talk with Chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Phomvihane said the Lao National Assembly is committed to cooperating with the Vietnamese side to put into practice agreements between leaders of the two parties and the two national assemblies.

General Secretary Trong welcomed Phomvihane's visit to Vietnam, saying the move attested to the strong, reliable, and special Vietnam-Laos partnership.

Trong stressed Vietnam's full support for Laos' comprehensive renovation and expected the country to achieve even greater achievements in the coming time.

Delegates at the meeting.

He highlighted the role of the two national assemblies in drafting regulations and making key decisions for the benefit of each country while calling for both to carry out activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos 2022 Solidarity Year.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Phomvihane.

In a meeting with State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 6, the two leaders expressed delight at the strong progress in bilateral relations despite the severe Covid-19 impacts.

Phuc and Phomvihane agreed to expand cooperation in all spheres, including security, defense, economy, trade, investment, energy, and education, while supporting each other in international forums, especially the UN, ASEAN, and sub-region cooperation mechanisms.

At talks with Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, both sides agreed that both National Assemblies would strengthen cooperation and lay the groundwork to materialize high-level agreements between the two, including the Vietnam-Laos Strategic Cooperation in the 2021-2030 period, the Vietnam-Laos Cooperation Agreement 2021-2025, and other agreements.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Phomvihane.

Both sides stressed the determination to make the cooperation between the two legislative bodies an example in international cooperation.

Hue and Phomvihane support the promotion of the three-party cooperation mechanism of Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia to strengthen cooperation and boost growth in each country.

On this occasion, the Vietnam National Assembly donated the Lao counterpart $1.1 million in support of the Covid-19 fight.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Phomvihane.

Talking with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, two leaders highlighted the over 30% year-on-year increase in bilateral trade to $1.06 billion in the 10-month period.

Vietnam remained the third largest investor in Laos for a combined registered capital of $5.18 billion.

Prime Minister Chinh said Vietnam is ready to support Laos during the Covid-19 fight, expressing his expectation for greater efficiency in bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and security to match the status of the special relations between the two countries.