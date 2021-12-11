Vietnam International Agricultural Fair opens

The fair, entitled "Connecting the value of Vietnamese agricultural products – Towards a sustainable agriculture,” aims at creating an online platform for trade promotion activities in the field of agriculture and rural development.

The fair is designed to allow provinces and cities across the country to introduce their potentials and capabilities in agriculture as well as attract investment in the sector’s development.

Featuring 50 virtual booths, the fair displays agricultural products representing each region, along with those of the One Commune One Product program.

Dao Van Ho, Director of the Center for Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said with a friendly interface and 3D platform, it's easy for visitors to find information and interact with businesses through online tools.

He said AgroViet Online 2021 is an opportunity for businesses to promote their brands and connect with potential customers and partners.

The event at 3d.agroviet.com.vn runs until December 13. The online platform will keep running until January 9, 2022 to facilitate transactions of enterprises.

Source: VNA