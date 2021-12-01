Vietnam, Germany look to strengthen multifaceted relationship

Could you describe salient features of the relationship between Vietnam and Germany? The relationship is close and manifold. We have many different actors in and around Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC). For example, it is possible to follow German standard education throughout – from kindergarten to studying at the Vietnamese German University. There are over 300 German companies in Vietnam and many German institutions. In 2020, the year of celebrating the 45th aniversary of diplomatic relations, we made all these different aspects of Germany visible to the public through the “A piece of Germany – Mảnh ghép nước Đức” campaign. The campaign has a joint logo supported by all German institutions in Ho Chi Minh City, which stands for high quality in products and services, high social and environmental standards and long-term investment in society. We hope you will see this logo everywhere in the country, more and more often. The German Consul General, Dr. Wallat (left), and Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong, at her inaugural visit on September 30th, 2019 The EVFTA took effect on August 1, 2020. How do you see this agreement impacting bilateral cooperation? The reduction of tariffs and import… Read full this story

