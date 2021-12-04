Vietnam and Taiwan, however, exceeded the Treasury’s thresholds for possible currency manipulation and enhanced analysis under a 2015 trade law.
But the Treasury refrained from formally branding any country as currency manipulators.
This is an affirmation of a decision in April when the Treasury removed Vietnam from the list of economies it considers currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December.
The department stated it would continue to work with Vietnam and Taiwan to address U.S. concerns.
The Treasury added it was “satisfied with progress made by Vietnam to date” and would continue engagement started in May with Taiwan.
The U.S. in July said it would not impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) agreed with the Treasury to refrain from currency manipulation and make its exchange rate practices more transparent.
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS AUGUST 25
- US and Vietnam aligning on monetary philosophy
- First US vice president visit to Vietnam raises high expectations
- Harris visits Vietnam: What to expect?
- Historic US visit lays fresh paths for stronger relations
- Just because we can print more money, it doesn’t mean we should
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
- Thai Bahts Strength Threatens Local Manufacturing and Tourism
- In New Slap at China, U.S. Expands Power to Block Foreign Investments
- A low interest rate environment is only natural
- Dollar dips as US jobs recovery stalls
- Culp Inc (CULP) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amazon pays £1,000 bonus to win new workers
- Elon Musk’s Tesla Invests $1.5 Billion in Bitcoin, Will Accept the Cryptocurrency for Purchases
- Coffee prices haven't been this high in 4 years
- US supply chain shortages and the consequences of globalization run amok
Vietnam doesn’t manipulate currency: US Treasury have 266 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at December 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.