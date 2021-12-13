Vietnam consistently backs the just struggles of nations

The teleconference, co-organized by the Communist Party of Greece and the Communist Party of Turkey, brought together representatives of 73 communist and workers’ parties from 57 countries around the world. It touched upon such issues as international economic, political and military developments and solidary with the Cuban and Palestinian people and all nations.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hoang Van briefed participants on the results of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and shared some socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has obtained after 35 years of doi moi (renewal) as well as orientations and development perspectives of the country in the future.

The Vietnamese official also reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent support for the just struggle of nations and called for strengthening international solidarity among communist and workers' parties and among democratic, peace-loving and progressive forces in the world.

Translated by Chung Anh