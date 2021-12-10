Vietnam confirms commitments to participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations

General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Defense Minister of Vietnam and Head of the Ministry of National Defense (MND)'s Steering Committee on Vietnam's Participation in U.N. Peacekeeping Operations, made the reaffirmation at the discussion session No.3 themed "Partnerships for performance and accountability," which was part of the virtual U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting 2021 hosted by the Republic of Korea on December 7 and 8.

According to the Vietnamese deputy defense minister, Vietnam will continue upholding and increasing the ratio of servicewomen undertaking U.N. peacekeeping duties. He noted that the number of female Vietnamese peacekeepers performing duties in both forms is higher than that required by the U.N.

In the coming time, Vietnam will continue to consider the expansion of forms, scales, locations of participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations. Currently, Vietnam is actively making preparation for the deployment of its Engineering Company Rotation 1 to the U.N. Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

The Vietnamese official emphasized outstanding outcomes of Vietnam's participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations. He noted that among 61 Vietnamese officers undertaking duties as liaison officers, military observers, and staff officers at U.N. missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic, eight are servicewomen. In addition, Vietnam now has three Vietnamese officers working at the U.N. headquarters.

Saying that Vietnam has sent three level-2 field hospitals to the U.N. mission in South Sudan, General Chien informed the country is preparing for the deployment of its fourth field hospital next year according to the U.N. plan.

He confirmed Vietnamese peacekeepers' determination to complete their tasks, meeting the U.N. requirements.

The meeting is hoped to contribute to strengthening U.N. peacekeeping force's strength, raising efficiency of peacekeeping operations, narrowing the gap between task requirements and performance capability, and promoting nations' commitments via sustainable partnerships.

On December 8, the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting 2021 concluded. General Chien and other representatives of the Department of Foreign Relations, Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, and MND's relevant agencies virtually attended the event.

Translated by Mai Huong