Vietnam boosts win-win cooperation with China’s Jiangsu province

Mai spoke highly of the outcomes of the collaboration between Jiangsu and Vietnamese localities, especially in economics, trade, investment and people-to-people exchange.

Potential for bilateral cooperation remains huge, he noted, welcoming Jiangsu province to continue expanding cooperation mechanisms with Vietnamese localities to foster win-win collaboration.

He proposed the Jiangsu administration to continue facilitating Vietnamese citizens and businesses, boosting economic and trade cooperation, and importing Vietnam's advantageous products.

Vietnam welcomes Jiangsu's big enterprises to invest in the country in the fields that the province holds strength such as manufacturing, supporting industry, infrastructure and high-quality agriculture, Mai added.

Wu agreed with the Vietnamese diplomat's proposals, affirming that Jiangsu attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam and hopes to, together with Vietnamese localities, realize common perceptions of the two countries' senior leaders.

Two-way trade value between Vietnam and Jiangsu surpassed USD 18 billion in 2019, and hit USD 14 billion in the first eight months of 2020, a year-on-year rise of 25.5 percent. As of late 2019, the Chinese province had run over 200 investment projects in Vietnam with a combined capital of nearly USD 1.5 billion.

Source: VNA