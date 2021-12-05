Vietnam Aviation Authority issues directive to cope with COVID-19 variant

Planes of some Vietnamese airlines (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Aviation Authority recently issued a directive ordering units in the sectors to intensify measures against the COVID-19 pandemic in face of the coming into being of a new variant.

The directive asks aviation service providers to seriously implement the tests as prescribed by the Ministry of Health. When cases are detected, the units must report to the medical authorities and local administrations.

Carries are also asked to boost their checks and supervision of passengers coming from or transiting through African countries or those having the Omicron variant, while airport authorities must report those cases entering Vietnam so that they will be reported to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport.

The authority has proposed the Ministry of Transport to ask the Ministry of Health for concrete guidance on medical check of passengers coming from a number of countries having Omicron such as the Republic of Korea and Japan; and to ask the Ministry of Public Security to tightly control and detect in a timely manner the passengers coming from or transiting through countries with Omicron to Vietnam through aviation ports to help prevent the danger of the variant's entry and spread in Vietnam./.