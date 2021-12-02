Vietnam attends 59th meeting of Asian – African Legal Consultative Organization

The Vietnamese delegation delivered speeches which highlight international law, respect for the rule of law at the international level, and support for the peaceful settlement of international disputes.
They also shared the country's experience in handling external relations, as well as its viewpoints on the codification and progressive development of international law, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The AALCO, comprising 47 member states, is an international inter-governmental organization established in 1956 in the Non-Aligned Movement of Asia and Africa. It aims to promote dialogue, exchange viewpoints, and enhance cooperation in many areas of international law.
Taking place from November 29 to December 1, this year's event in Hong Kong (China) focuses on such legal issues as activities of the International Law Commission and international law in cyberspace. It is set to elect the AALCO Secretary-General for the 2021 – 2025 tenure.
Vietnam officially became an AALCO member at this organization's 56th meeting in Kenya in 2017 after serving as an observer for a period of time.
Source: VNA
