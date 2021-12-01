Vietnam and Cambodia to bolster cooperation in mass mobilization

At the talks, the two sides discussed the political, socio-economic situation, external affairs, the COVID-19 combat and the mass mobilization work of each nation as well as cooperation between the two countries, Parties and commissions.
They also worked out cooperation orientations in the time to come, contributing to enhancing the solidarity and cooperation between the two countries, as well as the Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and comprehensive and sustainable cooperation.
During the event, both sides agreed to boost the communications work to encourage people, especially young generations, to further consolidate the bilateral ties. They will also promote delegation exchange and information sharing in mass mobilization, while providing mutual support in regional and international issues of shared concern.
Furthermore, the two sides will closely coordinate in directing, supporting, and creating favorable conditions for the two commissions in experience exchange and mass mobilization cooperation.
Translated by Song Anh
