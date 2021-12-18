Vietnam always treasures partnership with India: N.A. Chairman

Welcoming the top Vietnamese legislator, who is paying an official visit to India, Naidu thanked the Vietnamese N.A., Government, and people for their timely assistance to the South Asian country in the most trying times of the COVID-19 fight.

He also highly valued Vietnam's growing role and position in the region and the world, adding that the two countries have coordinated with each other well while serving as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Hue said Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with India. He also congratulated India on having basically put the pandemic under control.

At the meeting, the two leaders spoke highly of the cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

They agreed to maintain all-level mutual visits between the Vietnamese and Indian states, governments, parliaments, parties, localities, and people. They also concurred in organizing meaningful and practical activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022.

Vietnam and India will step up appropriate activities to support their businesses to boost exporting commodities they have strength in to each other's markets.

Hue welcomed Indian enterprises increasing investment in different fields in Vietnam such as processing, manufacturing, auto supporting industry, information and communication technology, renewable energy, hi-tech agriculture, and innovation. He also suggested the two countries strengthen ties in the fight against terrorism and trans-national crime.

The two leaders said they will continue enhancing cooperation in culture, heritage preservation, people-to-people exchange, and tourism.

Besides, Vietnam and India will bolster cooperation and mutual support when running for seats in international organizations, the two leaders noted, applauding the countries' mutual backing at regional and international forums.

Both host and guest underlined the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and over flight in the East Sea (South China Sea) – an arterial shipping route of the world. They also voiced support for promoting dialogue, trust building, self-restraint, and peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, including the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

