Việt Nam’s canned lychee goes on sale at French supermarkets

Canned lychee sold at a Tang Frères supermarket in France. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — More than 20 tonnes of canned lychee from Việt Nam has hit the shelves of supermarkets in France for the first time, according to the trade office of Việt Nam in the European country.

This is also the first time canned fruit from Việt Nam has been sold at a retail chain in France.

The lychee was imported by Tang Frères, the largest retail system, importer, and wholesale distributor of Asian food in France.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng said this is a significant success opening up a new development direction for Vietnamese fruit in France and the EU.

He noted although Việt Nam has many businesses strong in producing canned fruit, only a modest volume of such product has been imported into France. Given this, the country still has much room for boosting the export of this product, and businesses should fully capitalise on opportunities, thus helping reduce pressure on the sale of fresh fruit in harvest seasons and prove Vietnamese firms' capacity of ensuring stable fruit supply.

Vũ Anh Sơn, who is in charge of the trade office in France, said via the French partner, Vietnamese goods can access local consumers, professional clients such as restaurants, stores, and small supermarkets in remote areas, as well as hypermarkets in the country.

The EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has proved highly useful for Việt Nam in expanding markets for its exports. Many foreign distribution networks are also planning to increase the presence of Vietnamese goods in their systems, according to the official. — VNS