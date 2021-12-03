Việt Nam wants to strengthen friendship with Russian Communist Party: President Phúc

MOSCOW — Việt Nam wishes to foster cooperation with Russia across fields and channels, including the traditional friendship with the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF), President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc told the Party’s chairman Gennady Zyuganov in a meeting in Moscow.
President Phúc emphasised that Việt Nam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.
He applauded the KPRF's role and contributions to the Việt Nam-Russia relations, stressing that the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Vietnamese State always keep in mind the great support of the Russian Party and people during Việt Nam's past struggles for national liberation as well as the present cause of national development.
Zyuganov congratulated Việt Nam on achievements the country has recorded in the recent past despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress.
He expected President Phúc's visit would contribute to creating a new impulse for the bilateral ties, and stated that the KPRF always backs the enhancement of cooperation with Việt Nam.
Phúc expressed his belief that under the leadership of Chairman Zyuganov, the KPRF will further consolidate its important role in political fields, contributing to building a prosperous and powerful Russia.
The two sides consented to further promote collaboration through all-level delegation exchanges and meetings, and close coordination at multilateral forums.
President Phúc conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's greetings and invitation to the KPRF Chairman to visit Việt Nam. Zyuganov accepted the invitation with pleasure.
On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of V. I. Lenin (April 22, 1870), KPRF Chairman Zyuganov presented an insignia to President Phúc. — VNS
- 3 arrested after Russian opposition rally on pension age
- Russian Foreign Minister Invites Kim Jong-Un to Visit Moscow
- Taiwan President: Military Has ‘Capacity’ to Use Force Against Chinese Provocations
- VP: ‘China Wants a Different American President,’ Details Efforts to Divide U.S. in 2018, 2020
- Russians go to polls in test for Putin allies
- Berlin Wall still worth a party 20 years after its fall
- China president wants gov't to 'purify' Internet
- Virgil: President Trump’s Focus Is Where It Should Be — on China
- Report: China Wants Google’s Help to Persecute Uighur Minority
- Elon Musk wants to rate journalists. He'd call his site 'Pravda'
- U.S. officials charge NRA-linked Russian with acting as Kremlin agent
- I will stand up to Trump, vows Boris: Johnson says he will be 'robust' in dealing with the US President and claims ousted British ambassador has his 'full support' - despite failing to back him before resignation
- Microsoft stops a Russian attempt at hacking 2018 midterm elections
- Russian Comedy Holds Local Premiere in Town Without a Movie Theater
- Russia wants to boost its retirement age, sparking protests
- Chinese Officials Burn Bibles, Close Churches in Crackdown on Christianity
- Trump Accuses China Of 2018 Election Meddling; Beijing Rejects Charge
- Five Key Elements of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Chinese Media: Xi Jinping Talks, Mattis Listens
- Republicans Have an Alger Hiss Problem Named Mariia
Việt Nam wants to strengthen friendship with Russian Communist Party: President Phúc have 535 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.