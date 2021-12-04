Việt Nam, Thailand celebrate 45 years of friendship

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Royal Thai Embassy in Hà Nội on Friday co-hosted a gala night celebrating 45 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Taking place at the Hanoi Opera House, the event saw the participation of diplomats and officials from Việt Nam, Thailand and other nations.
In his opening remarks, Tạ Quang Đông, Việt Nam's Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism said: "The establishment of Việt Nam – Thailand diplomatic relations turned a new page in the two countries' friendship and multidimensional cooperation, especially in politics, diplomacy, commerce, investment, culture and tourism."
"I believe this event will be the foundation to further promote cooperation and cultural exchange between Thailand and Việt Nam, enhancing the amity between our people, and contributing to the strengthened strategic partnership between the two countries in the future."
Thai Minister of Culture Itthiphol Kunplome addressed the event via a video message
"Thailand and Việt Nam are similar in terms of richness in cultural heritage and natural resources, not to mention that our culture and people's way of life also resemble each other's yet are distinct in our own way," he said.
"I wish that Thailand and Việt Nam will not only strengthen our bilateral partnership but also spread unity and prosperity to Southeast Asia," said Kunplome.
Việt Nam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng and Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Nikorndej Balankura also expressed their appreciation of Thailand – Việt Nam diplomatic relations.
At the gala, event guests enjoyed traditional dances and art performances celebrating the culture of the two countries under the theme "Amity, Identity, Sustainability, and Commonality."
Commemorating the anniversary of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday, Thai artists performed his song Falling Rain as the highlight of the night.
The song served as a reflection of the sustainability of Thailand – Việt Nam relations, as well as the close ties between their people across generations.
Thailand and Việt Nam established their formal diplomatic relations in 1976. Since 2019, the two countries have enjoyed a special status of "Strengthened Strategic Partnership".
Thailand's Ministry of Culture and Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam have also recently signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Exchange, paving the way for cooperation on culture and promoting mutual understanding between the two peoples. — VNS
- Hollywood Icon Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 45 Years of Sobriety After Nearly 'Drinking to Death'
- Viet Nam supports nuclear disarmament
- Visa ties up with MoneyGram to offer P2P payment to Viet Nam
- National Academy of Music lecturer to celebrate 20-year career with show
- Viet Nam's economic growth can even surpass expectations in 2021: expert
- Viet Nam – Hungary trade hits record of $1 billion
- Viet Nam’s foreign debts under control
- Viet Nam: Back with a vengeance in 2021
- Samsung Viet Nam gets new chief
- ASCOTT Viet Nam launches best-ever promotion this Tet
- Thai investors eye more investment opportunities in Viet Nam
- Viet Nam, UK boost trade, energy cooperation
- Viet Nam attractive to franchisees, experts say
- EU firms optimistic about Viet Nam’s business climate in 2021
- Viet Nam appealing market for franchising businesses: seminar
- Viet Nam's foreign investment tops $2b in January, down 62%
- Viet Nam ranks 55th in digital transformation
- Viet Nam’s PMI dips to 51.3 in January
- Health & Red Havas launches in Viet Nam
- Bayer donates 3,000 healthcare items to disaster-hit central Viet Nam
Việt Nam, Thailand celebrate 45 years of friendship have 672 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.