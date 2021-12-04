Việt Nam, Thailand celebrate 45 years of friendship

Việt Nam and Thailand celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations in a gala event at Hanoi Opera House. — VNS Photo Nhật Hồng.

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Royal Thai Embassy in Hà Nội on Friday co-hosted a gala night celebrating 45 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Taking place at the Hanoi Opera House, the event saw the participation of diplomats and officials from Việt Nam, Thailand and other nations.

In his opening remarks, Tạ Quang Đông, Việt Nam's Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism said: "The establishment of Việt Nam – Thailand diplomatic relations turned a new page in the two countries' friendship and multidimensional cooperation, especially in politics, diplomacy, commerce, investment, culture and tourism."

"I believe this event will be the foundation to further promote cooperation and cultural exchange between Thailand and Việt Nam, enhancing the amity between our people, and contributing to the strengthened strategic partnership between the two countries in the future."

Thai Minister of Culture Itthiphol Kunplome addressed the event via a video message

"Thailand and Việt Nam are similar in terms of richness in cultural heritage and natural resources, not to mention that our culture and people's way of life also resemble each other's yet are distinct in our own way," he said.

"I wish that Thailand and Việt Nam will not only strengthen our bilateral partnership but also spread unity and prosperity to Southeast Asia," said Kunplome.

Việt Nam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng and Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Nikorndej Balankura also expressed their appreciation of Thailand – Việt Nam diplomatic relations.

Việt Nam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng and Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Nikorndej Balankura joined other high-level officials at the reception. — VNS Photo Nhật Hồng

At the gala, event guests enjoyed traditional dances and art performances celebrating the culture of the two countries under the theme "Amity, Identity, Sustainability, and Commonality."

Commemorating the anniversary of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday, Thai artists performed his song Falling Rain as the highlight of the night.

The song served as a reflection of the sustainability of Thailand – Việt Nam relations, as well as the close ties between their people across generations.

Vietnamese and Thai artists performed together in celebration of the two countries' culture. — VNS Photo Nhật Hồng.

Thailand and Việt Nam established their formal diplomatic relations in 1976. Since 2019, the two countries have enjoyed a special status of "Strengthened Strategic Partnership".

Thailand's Ministry of Culture and Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam have also recently signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Exchange, paving the way for cooperation on culture and promoting mutual understanding between the two peoples. — VNS