Việt Nam, South Korea wants trade to reach $100bln by 2023, flights to resume soon: leaders

Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (left) had talks with Republic of Korea Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom in Seoul on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

SEOUL — Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ held talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Boo-kyum on Tuesday in Seoul, as part of his official visit to the country.

The RoK Government leader welcomed the visit as a launchpad for a series of commemorative events celebrating 20 years of Việt Nam-RoK diplomatic ties in 2022, saying that the growing parliamentary ties between Việt Nam and RoK reflect the two people's wishes.

RoK PM congratulated Việt Nam for its increasingly elevated profile on the international stage, stressing that RoK cherishes its relationship with Việt Nam and continues to consider Việt Nam a key partner in its New Southern Policy.

NA Chair Huệ informed Kim Boo-kyum of the outcomes of the talks with RoK counterpart Park Byeong-seug the day before, underlining Việt Nam's wish to cooperate further with RoK on several fronts, especially trade and investment.

He noted with pleasure how bilateral economic ties remain strong and secure despite COVID-19 headwinds.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to several measures to boost bilateral ties in 2022, the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, as well as the expansion of security and defence cooperation.

The leaders of the two countries reaffirmed efforts to achieve the goal of raising bilateral trade to over US$100 billion by 2023 and $150 billion by 2030, encouraging RoK enterprises to continue investing in and expanding their businesses in Việt Nam.

NA Chair Huệ said the Vietnamese legislation will accompany the Government in creating favourable policies and guaranteeing long-term interests for RoK enterprises in Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese top legislator said the many questions RoK enterprises put forward in the recent RoK-Việt Nam business forum shows how interested they are in trading with Việt Nam and the opportunities for further economic cooperation between the two sides.

NA Chair Huệ and PM Kim Boo-kyum expressed delight that the two countries have signed a bilateral social insurance agreement that helps RoK and Vietnamese workers in the host countries to get better access to social welfare policies.

The two sides agreed to boost information exchange with regards to COVID-19 response plans and post-pandemic recovery, facilitating people travelling between the two countries, including mutually recognising each other vaccine passports and resuming two-way flights soon.

NA Huệ also thanked the Government and people of Korea for their medical support to Việt Nam, including a donation of nearly 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, proposing that the two sides actively cooperate in research, development technology transfer for the production of vaccines and medicines, not only for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vietnamese parliament leader thanked the RoK for its attention and support to the Vietnamese community in RoK, especially during the pandemic, and expressed his hope that the RoK will continue to help ensure the legitimate rights of the Vietnamese workers and the happy, stable life of multicultural families.

PM Kim Boo-kyum thanked the Vietnamese side for actively supporting RoK businesses in Việt Nam, especially in avoiding disruption of the supply chain in Việt Nam due to COVID-19.

He highly appreciates Việt Nam's help in dealing with the lack of raw materials for the production of diesel engine exhaust fluid and hopes that the two sides will cooperate closely in this field in the near future. — VNS