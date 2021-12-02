Việt Nam, Russia determined to maintain, expand energy and gas projects: leaders

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

MOSCOW — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Wednesday (local time) as part of his ongoing official visit to Russia.

The President affirmed the Party and State of Việt Nam always keep in mind Russia's assistance for Việt Nam in the past and at present, and attach importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

Việt Nam considers Russia a leading priority partner in its foreign policy, he said, while expressing his delight at achievements Russia has obtained in recent times.

Host and guest focused their discussions on cooperation between the two countries, especially in economics, while expressing their pleasure with the continued expansion in bilateral trade and investment cooperation despite impacts of COVID-19.

They spoke highly of outcomes of the 23rd meeting of the Việt Nam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technological Cooperation that took place in October.

The two sides agreed to facilitate bilateral trade, including making the most of the Việt Nam and the Asia-Europe Economic Union free trade agreement, and encouraging the implementation of large investment projects in areas of strength such as industry, agriculture and infrastructure.

They affirmed determination to maintain and expand cooperation in energy and oil and gas – one of the key pillars in the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Phúc and PM Mishustin reached a consensus on orientations and measures to boost collaboration in the fields of education-training, science-technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine and drug production.

PM Mishustin affirmed the Russian Government treasures and wishes to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam and will closely coordinate with the Vietnamese Government, particularly within the framework of theViệt Nam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, to carry out agreements reached between President Phúc and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

President Phúc hoped that the Russian Government will continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work in Russia.

On the occasion, the President conveyed the invitation to visit Việt Nam from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to PM Mishustin.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành held a working session with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Chernyshenko in Moscow, where both sides reviewed results that were achieved within the framework of the 23rd meeting of the Việt Nam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technological Cooperation held virtually in October. They also discussed ways to further boost ties in various areas in the near future.

The two Deputy PMs vowed to direct ministries and agencies to uphold the efficiency of the Intergovernmental Committee, focusing on traditional and spearhead fields such as energy, oil and gas, trade, investment, science-technology, as well as expand collaboration into other new promising areas such as clean energy and healthcare, including the fight against COVID-19.

Deputy PM Thành invited Chernyshenko to visit Việt Nam in the near future to reach consensus on orientations to stepping up bilateral ties, meeting the demands of the two peoples.

Later, they witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements in the fields of energy, oil and gas, culture and healthcare. — VNS