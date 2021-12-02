Việt Nam, Russia bolster cooperation in all fields

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left), speaks to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia in Moscow on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

MOSCOW As part of his official visit to Russia, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, who is also Chairman of Việt Nam's National Defence and Security Council, met with Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia and Chairman of the ruling United Russia party, on Wednesday (local time).

Welcoming Phúc's visit, Medvedev said that the visit will open up a new stage of the stronger and more comprehensive and effective development of the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. He affirmed the Security Council of Russia will continue backing and promoting bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction at a high level of trust in the bilateral political relationship, which is a basis for strengthening cooperation and achieving positive results in strategic fields such as defence, security, energy and oil and gas.

They agreed to further promote the bilateral cooperation in all fields, including cooperation between Việt Nam's Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Public Security and the Security Council of Russia, which will help contribute to firmly ensuring independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.

The two leaders appreciated the close and reliable cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and United Russia, with regular delegation exchanges and meetings maintained within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

They affirmed that collaboration between the two parties plays an important role in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia, and welcomed the signing of the two parties' cooperation plan for 2022-24 within the framework of this official visit by the Vietnamese President.

Vietnamese, Russian defence ministers hold talks

Also on Wednesday, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang spoke with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow as part of President Phúc's official visit to Russia.

The talks took place at a time when the two countries celebrate the 20th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership this year as well as activities during Việt Nam–Russia, Russia–Việt Nam Year (2019-20), which lasts until this year.

Giang hailed Russia as a major country that plays an important role in world peace and stability. He said Việt Nam welcomes Russia's peaceful contributions to Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia in particular.

Shoigu, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Defence Ministry for successfully holding competitions within the framework of the International Military Games 2021, sending a high-ranking delegation to international multilateral activities hosted by the Russian Defence Ministry, vessels from the Việt Nam People's Navy to a naval parade and the Sea Cup competition as part of the Games.

On the basis of signed international treaties and agreements, both sides agreed to focus on facilitating all-level visits, maintaining strategic defence dialogue mechanisms at the deputy ministerial level, training quality personnel, supporting and joining international multilateral activities hosted by the two defence ministries, sharing experience in military technology, considering the issuance of a consultation mechanism as well as holding joint activities in search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and post-war recovery.

They pledged to work closely together at multilateral forums, especially the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus.

The Vietnamese side expressed support for Russia's initiatives to promote mutually-beneficial ties with ASEAN as well as contribute to maintaining an environment of peace, stability and development in each region and the world.

On the occasion, Giang invited his host to visit Việt Nam at the earliest time.

Following the talks, the two ministries signed several important cooperation agreements, laying a legal foundation for bilateral defence and military technology cooperation.

The Russian Defence Ministry also presented Russia's Friendship Order to Minister Giang.

On the afternoon the same day, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc granted Việt Nam's Friendship Order to Minister Shoigu in honour of his important contributions to strengthening bilateral defence ties as well as traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Giang also met and presented gifts to Russian war veterans who used to fight and work in Việt Nam.

At a meeting with the Vietnamese community in Russia, representatives from the Vietnamese defence ministry also symbolically received keys of several UAZ vehicles used for search and rescue, which are donated by the Vietnamese Association in Russia. VNS